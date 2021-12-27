8,231 new COVID-19 cases in Quebec, with 10 more dead

Quebec is reporting 8,231 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the positivity rate to 24.9 per cent and the total number of people infected to 546,437 since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials also confirmed 10 more deaths, for a total of 11,677.

The seven-day average now stands at 8,020 and there are 1,469 active outbreaks.

To date, 472,692 people have recovered from the illness.

On Dec. 26, a total of 44,043 samples were analyzed.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

There are now 614 people in Quebec hospitals being treated for COVID-19, up 187 from the day before.

Officials note 109 patients are in intensive care, up 21.

Of the new cases, 1,327 people are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated with one dose received less than 14 days ago, 313 are people who had one dose more than two weeks ago and 6,591 are people who received two doses of a vaccine more than seven days ago.

Of the new hospitalizations, 99 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people who received one dose less than two weeks ago; two are people who had one dose more than two weeks ago and 135 are people who received two doses more than one week ago.

Health officials note the risk of infection for people who are not vaccinated is 1.0 times that of someone who received two doses and the risk of hospitalization is 12.2 times someone who is fully vaccinated.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 15,795 more vaccinations in the province -- 895 first doses, 534 second doses and 14,366 third doses.

As of Dec. 26, a total of 7,257,298 Quebecers, or 89 per cent of the eligible population aged five and up, have received their first dose of a vaccine and 6,655,615 people, or 82 per cent, have received two.

Of those eligible for a third dose, 1,027,670 Quebecers, or 13 per cent, have received it.

VARIANT TRACKER

According to the Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ), the number of Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant cases is now 3,279.

The numbers currently stand at 45,665 Alpha (B.1.1.7), 460 Bêta (B.1.351), 610 Gamma (P.1) and 32,795 Delta (B.1.167.2).