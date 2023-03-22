8 more COVID-19 deaths in Quebec, slight uptick in hospitalizations

Eight more Quebecers have died from COVID-19, according to the latest government report Wednesday, which also showed a slight increase in hospitalizations.

Of the eight new deaths, none occurred in the last 24 hours. Five occurred two to seven days ago, and three occurred more than seven days ago.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 18,252 Quebecers have died in connection with COVID-19.

Hospitalizations increased by 12 from the previous day. There were 1,280 people with COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals, 410 of whom were being treated for reasons directly related to the virus.

Meanwhile, 26 people were in intensive care, including 16 specifically for the virus, a decrease of two patients.

The number of new cases remains relatively low, with 494 new infections, but this figure should be taken with a grain of salt given the limited access to screening centers.

Quebecers logged 51 rapid tests on Tuesday, 45 of which were positive.

As for vaccinations, 2432 doses were administered on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 22, 2023.