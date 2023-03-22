iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

8 more COVID-19 deaths in Quebec, slight uptick in hospitalizations


image.jpg

Eight more Quebecers have died from COVID-19, according to the latest government report Wednesday, which also showed a slight increase in hospitalizations.

Of the eight new deaths, none occurred in the last 24 hours. Five occurred two to seven days ago, and three occurred more than seven days ago.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 18,252 Quebecers have died in connection with COVID-19.

Hospitalizations increased by 12 from the previous day. There were 1,280 people with COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals, 410 of whom were being treated for reasons directly related to the virus.

Meanwhile, 26 people were in intensive care, including 16 specifically for the virus, a decrease of two patients.

The number of new cases remains relatively low, with 494 new infections, but this figure should be taken with a grain of salt given the limited access to screening centers.

Quebecers logged 51 rapid tests on Tuesday, 45 of which were positive.

As for vaccinations, 2432 doses were administered on Tuesday.

#COVID19 - En date du 21 mars, voici la situation au Québec: https://t.co/TG8KBlln4B pic.twitter.com/i4G37QfbA5

— Santé Québec (@sante_qc) March 22, 2023

 This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 22, 2023. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*