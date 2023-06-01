iHeartRadio
8 suspicious car fires in 2 locations overnight: Montreal police


image.jpg

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating back-to-back sets of suspicious car fires early Thursday morning.

The first incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. in the Lachine borough, near Victoria Street and Saint-Joseph Boulevard, where four vehicles burned in a commercial parking lot.

According to the SPVM, it's the third incident of such nature at this particular location.

However, police could not say for certain whether the blaze was criminal, as no incendiary object was found on the scene.

Less than an hour later, at 2:15 a.m., officers responded to a similar event in the Saint-Laurent borough, where another four vehicles burned near Lebeau and Gince Streets. 

In this case, it was the fourth time such an incident occurred there.

Police did not find an incendiary object at the scene; however, traces of fire accelerant were detectable.

No arrests or injuries were reported in either case Thursday. The investigations into both events are ongoing.

The suspicious fires are the latest in a string of suspected arson attacks in Montreal, often targeting businesses and vehicles. Police say the fires are likely linked to extortion attempts by organized crime

