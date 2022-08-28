iHeartRadio
28°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

8-year-old girl and woman in her 60s killed in a head on collision on Quebec highway

911 emergency services line. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV NEWS)

Two people, including an 8-year-old girl, were killed in a collision after a driver went the wrong way on Highway 170 west in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Que.

The head-on collision occurred Saturday, around 9:30 p.m., at kilometre 181, located between the municipalities of Saint-Bruno and Larouche.

"The driver of this vehicle collided with another vehicle that was travelling in the right direction. The driver, in her 60s, unfortunately died. Her passenger, a teenager, was not injured," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Sgt. Beatrice Dorsainville.

The same cannot be said for the young passenger in the other vehicle.

"In the vehicle that was hit, there was a man and a woman with an 8-year-old girl in the back. Unfortunately, the 8-year-old girl died. The parents did not suffer any serious injuries," she said.

This section of Highway 170 was closed until 6:15 a.m. Sunday morning to allow Sûreté du Québec investigators to do their work.

The SQ had no immediate hypothesis to explain why the 60-year-old woman went the wrong way on Highway 170.

The investigation continues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 28, 2022.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*