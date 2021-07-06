8 years after Lac-Megantic: Trudeau sends condolences, remembers those killed
On the eighth anniversary of the worst rail tragedy in Canadian history, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his thoughts are with the residents of Lac-Mégantic, Que. as they remember those they lost.
On July 6, 2013, a train filled with crude oil rolled down a slope towards the town and derailed in the middle of the downtown core, triggering numerous explosions and a massive fire that killed 47 people.
In a statement, Trudeau noted all Canadians remember and are inspired by the bravery, strength and resilience of the residents of Lac-Mégantic.
To mark the tragedy's eighth anniversary, the Lac-Mégantic electric microgrid was inaugurated in the presence of Lac-Mégantic Mayor Julie Morin and Hydro-Québec CEO Sophie Brochu.
At 12 p.m., dignitaries and residents are invited to observe a moment of silence as church bells ring in memory of the victims.
At 7:30 p.m., a mass will be celebrated at Sainte-Agnès Church. Father Francis Morency, accompanied by Father Steve Lemay and Father Gilles Baril, will preside over the ceremony.
At 8:45 p.m., all members of the community will be invited to an open-air cinema to watch the documentary, "Marcheurs d'étoiles," by director Anthony Ferro, who will be on hand for the occasion, along with numerous others who contributed to the film.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 6, 2021.