80,000 LED lights to be installed on Quebec roads in the next 6 years

Nearly 80,000 light fixtures on Quebec's road network will be upgraded over the next six years, according to the Ministry of Transport.

An investment of $190 million will be dedicated to installing light-emitting diode (LED) technology, which the ministry states offers a superior and more centralized light flux on roads, ensuring better visibility for drivers.

The government notes the change will reduce electricity consumption, as well as the number of maintenance operations by at least 40 per cent compared to high-pressure sodium (HPS) lighting.

The ministry estimates this could lead to an annual savings of $5.4 million.

The majority of fixtures on Quebec roads are currently HPS or metal halide (MH), technologies that are over 40 years old.

Approximately 5,550 LED fixtures are currently installed on the system.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 2, 2021. 

