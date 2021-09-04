80 per cent of Quebecers are fully vaccinated as the province reports 666 new COVID-19 cases

Quebec passed a major milestone Saturday with 80 per cent of the eligible population having received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The same day, the province reported 666 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday, Sept. 3.

Most of the new cases (466) were reported among people who got their first dose less than 14 days prior to getting sick, or never received a dose at all.

According to public health, unvaccinated people are 27 times more likely to be hospitalized after catching COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people.

The province also reported one new death, bringing the total death toll to 11,292 since the pandemic began.

An estimated 57 per cent of cases since Aug. 21 are linked to the more contagious Delta variant.

Three more people are in the intensive care unit while hospitalizations due to COVID-19 remained stable Saturday.

The data are a result of 21,110 analysed coronavirus tests, providing a positivity rate of 3.4 per cent.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

The province administered 25,269 vaccine doses to Quebecers since Friday morning.

Of those, 16,964 were administered as second doses, bumping vaccination rates up to eight out of 10 eligible people being fully vaccinated.

Of the eligible population, 87 per cent have received at least one dose.