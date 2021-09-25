$83 million in prizes up for grabs in Tuesday's Lotto Max draw

The next Lotto Max draw, which will take place on Tuesday evening, is a big one. Prizes totalling approximately $83 million will be at stake.

There was no winning ticket in Friday's draw for the $65 million jackpot, and none of the eight $1 million Maxmillions prizes were won.

The Sept. 28 Lotto Max draw will have a jackpot of $70 million, along with about 13 $1 million prizes up for grabs.

According to Loto-Québec, since the launch of Lotto Max, 37 jackpots have been won in Quebec, including two jackpots of $70 million last year, the largest ever claimed in Quebec.

Montrealer Shu Ping Li won big last October after playing the lottery for the first time, according to Loto-Québec.

A few months earlier, eight people from the same Quebec City family took home the other $70 million jackpot in a February draw.

The lucky ticket had been bought by Gregory Mathieu, a young clerk at a Lévis grocery store, 20 minutes before the Loto-Québec sales terminals closed.

-- This report from The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 25, 2021.