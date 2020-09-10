84-year-old woman struck and critically injured by hit-and-run driver in NDG
Montreal police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck and injured an 84-year-old woman in NDG Thursday morning.
She remained in critical condition in hospital.
Police say what witnesses described as a red pickup truck was travelling north on Decarie Blvd. at around 11:25 a.m. before turning eastbound on De Maisonneuve Blvd. The woman was struck at that point, and the vehicle sped off.
The corner was closed to traffic for several hours.
