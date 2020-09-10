iHeartRadio
84-year-old woman struck and critically injured by hit-and-run driver in NDG

MONTREAL POLICE

Montreal police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck and injured an 84-year-old woman in NDG Thursday morning.

She remained in critical condition in hospital.

Police say what witnesses described as a red pickup truck was travelling north on Decarie Blvd. at around 11:25 a.m. before turning eastbound on De Maisonneuve Blvd. The woman was struck at that point, and the vehicle sped off.

The corner was closed to traffic for several hours.

1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  
