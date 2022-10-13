iHeartRadio
85-year-old man sought by Longueuil police


Longueuil police (SPAL) are asking for the public's help locating Ghislain Lefrancois, 85, who has been missing since Oct. 12, 2022. (SPAL)

Longueuil police (SPAL) are asking for the public's help locating 85-year-old Ghislain Lefrancois, who has been missing since Wednesday afternoon.

Lefrancois reportedly left his home yesterday in a white Pontiac G6 vehicle (license plate 147 CBD).

He was last seen around 4:30 p.m. in Sainte-Julie, 20 minutes northeast of Longueuil.

He is white, with gray hair and blue eyes, stands at 5'0" (1 m 53) tall, and weighs 115 lbs (52 kg). He is likely wearing gray pants. He communicates in French.

Police say there's reason to fear for Lefrancois' safety.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.  

