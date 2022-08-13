85-year-old pedestrian fighting for his life after being struck by a vehicle in Brossard

An 85-year-old man is in critical condition Saturday after being struck by a car in Brossard, a municipality in Greater Montreal.

According to Longueuil police (SPAL), the pedestrian was hit around 6:50 a.m. on De Londres St. He was sent to hospital with serious injuries. Police say his life is in danger.

The driver, a 55-year-old man, was not injured.

Investigators were on the scene Saturday morning to gather more information on the collision.

De Londres St. has since been reopened to traffic.