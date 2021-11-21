88-year-old man missing in Montreal, police ask for public's help

Montreal police are asking for residents' help to find 88-year-old Fernando Audet, who was last seen in Montreal's Villeray neighbourhood on Nov. 21.

Audet has fair skin, brown eyes, a white beard, stands at 5'9" (1.80 metres), weighs 167 lbs (67 kilograms), and speaks French.

He was last seen wearing a red cap, black pants, coloured shows, and a black long-sleeved coat. Police say he may be travelling with a wheelchair, as he has difficulty walking. The chair may have hospital branding. Audet is also said to be a smoker.

Montreal police say they fear for his safety. Audet is said to suffer from Alzheimer's disease and dementia.

Anyone with information to communicate concerning this disappearance can do so anonymously and confidentially with Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133 or by dialing 911.

Montreal police did not provide a photo of Audet.