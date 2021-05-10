iHeartRadio
13°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

88-year-old pedestrian killed by car backing out of parking lot in St-Hyacinthe

(File photo)

An 88-year-old pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in St-Hyacinthe on Sunday.

The victim was walking on a bike path along Bourassa St. when the accident occurred.

The driver was backing into the street from a residential parking lot, according to the Surete du Quebec.

They were taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

According to the SAQ, at the moment they don't believe the incident to be criminal in nature.  

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error