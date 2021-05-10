88-year-old pedestrian killed by car backing out of parking lot in St-Hyacinthe

An 88-year-old pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in St-Hyacinthe on Sunday.

The victim was walking on a bike path along Bourassa St. when the accident occurred.

The driver was backing into the street from a residential parking lot, according to the Surete du Quebec.

They were taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

According to the SAQ, at the moment they don't believe the incident to be criminal in nature.