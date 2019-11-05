9-1-1 operators sound the 9-1-1 about their jobs

The union representing Montreal-area 9-1-1 operators say they are working in an increasingly stressful environment brought about by short-staffing issues and pressure from management to make up the shortfall.

As a result, officals tell the Journal de Montreal, mandatory overtime has become a fact of life.

Employees say they face increasing pressure to work extra hours from supervisors who claim their refusal could endanger lives.

They also say they are threatened with disciplinary letters in their files and suspensions if they refuse.

The union says 60-hour work weeks are not uncommon, and as a result overtimes costs have doubled in just four years.