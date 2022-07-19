iHeartRadio
9 arrested after multiple vehicle thefts in Laval

image.jpg

Nine people have been arrested in connection with vehicle thefts in various parking lots and hotels in Laval.

According to Laval police (SPL), the suspects targeted vehicles of the following makes: Honda CRV, Acura RDX, Jeep Grand Cherokee and Wrangler, Dodge Ram and Durango and Ford F-150/250.

The thefts primarily occurred at night.

The suspects -- three minors and six people between the ages of 20 and 30 -- are facing multiple charges, including vehicle theft and possession of burglary tools.

They were met by investigators and released on a promise to appear, with conditions.

Anyone with information about this case can confidentially call the Info-Line at 450 662-INFO (4636) or dial 911 and mention the file LVL -220716-016. 

