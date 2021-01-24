9 patients, 14 staff test positive for COVID-19 at Jewish General Hospital palliative care unit

Over two dozen people have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak in the Jewish General Hospital's palliative care unit.

In total, nine patients and 14 staff members tested positive for the virus.

A spokesperson for the regional health authority confirmed the outbreak on Sunday, saying an infection prevention and control team is investigating the source of the outbreak, but did not initially make the number of people affected available.

To control the outbreak, palliative care services are being relocated to another area of the hospital and the palliative care centre is being disinfected.

Other patients and staff from the unit are being tested for COVID-19.