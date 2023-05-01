iHeartRadio
90-year-old man dies after being hit by scooter in RDP


Montreal police assess the scene of a collision between a scooter and a pedestrian on Monday, May 1, 2023. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

A 90-year-old man has died after being hit by a scooter in Riviere-des-Prairies Monday evening.

Montreal police say the scooter was heading east on Perras Boulevard around 8:45 p.m. when it collided with the pedestrian near 42nd Avenue.

Police say the man was taken to hospital with an upper-body injury and died in hospital later that night.

The 39-year-old driver of the scooter was treated for shock.

Police say this is the sixth deadly crash in Montreal so far in 2023. Four have involved pedestrians.

