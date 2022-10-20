90-year-old woman dead, 82-year-old partner facing murder charges after attack at Quebec seniors' residence

An 82-year-old man was charged Thursday in the killing of his 90-year-old partner at a seniors' residence just west of Montreal.

Quebec provincial police said Brian Paul Dennison was charged with second-degree murder at the courthouse in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.

He is accused in the killing of Annie Di Lauro, 90, who was found dead in her apartment on Wednesday.

Provincial police spokesman Louis-Philippe Ruel identified Dennison as the victim's partner.

Police said they received a call at 1 p.m. on Wednesday for an assault at Le Felix Vaudreuil-Dorion.

They found the victim and an injured man -- the suspect -- inside the unit. Investigators determined the man was allegedly involved in the death.

Dennison is due to return to court on Nov. 4.

In an emailed statement, the management of the home said other residents were not at risk and a police investigation was underway.

Marie-Eve Genereux, a spokeswoman for Groupe Maurice, said owners were in constant communication with authorities and resource people were on-site to answer residents' questions and offer psychological help to anyone needing it.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2022.