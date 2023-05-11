iHeartRadio
90s icon Pamela Anderson to shine in spotlight at C2 Montreal


Pamela Anderson arrives at the Versace Fall/Winter collection presentation on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Pamela Anderson will be in Montreal on May 24 to participate in the C2 Montreal event.

The British Columbia-born actress will share the stage with host Julie Snyder to talk about her reported return to the spotlight.

Anderson began her career as a model and became best known for her role in the 1990s series Baywatch.

In recent years she has kept a low profile, concentrating on her role as an animal rights and environmental activist.

However, Anderson has been back in the news more recently with the release on Netflix of a documentary about her life, "Pamela, a love story," in which she recounts her difficult childhood, the beginnings of her career and her tumultuous relationship with her ex-husband, rocker Tommy Lee.

C2 Montréal has a history of attracting big names to its annual event. This year, skateboarder Tony Hawk is also among the speakers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 11, 2023.

