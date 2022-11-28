iHeartRadio
92-year-old woman dies after collision with SUV in Saint-Jean-de-Matha, Que.


file photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a sport utility vehicle (SUV) Sunday evening in Saint-Jean-de-Matha, in Lanaudière.

Emergency services were called to Route 131 at around 5 p.m.

A 92-year-old woman was in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on a road with a speed limit of 80 km/h. There were no traffic lights or signs at the scene of the accident.

"The woman was hit while crossing Route 131 to get to a business. She was alone at the time of the event," said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay.

The elderly woman was transported to a hospital, where she was unfortunately pronounced dead. Three people were in the vehicle, and none were injured.

SQ officers specializing in investigations and collisions were dispatched to the scene to understand the causes and circumstances of the accident. The investigation is ongoing.

Highway 131 was temporarily closed to traffic at chemin de la Rivière-Noire Sud, but is now reopened.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 27, 2022. 

