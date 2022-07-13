iHeartRadio
93-year-old cyclist succumbs to injuries after collision in Montreal

The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A 93-year-old cyclist has died after he was struck by a car in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough.

Police received a 911 call at 12:15 p.m. about the incident. 

Officers say it appears the cyclist tried to manoeuvre between the vehicle and a trailer behind it when he was struck.

He was transported to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The 57-year-old driver was not harmed.

Investigators erected a perimeter around the scene to allow them to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. 

Officers say they have no reason to believe excessive speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

