$96 million up for grabs in Quebec Lotto Max draw

Some Quebecers might be getting lucky on Tuesday: there’s $96 million in lottery winnings up for grabs in the Lotto Max draw.

The jackpot is $70 million, with another 26 Maximillion prizes of $1 million each.

"If tonight's $70,000,000 jackpot is won in Québec, it will be the fourth time a jackpot amount that big is won here in just under three and a half years," said Isabelle Jean, executive vice-president and COO of lottery games at Loto-Quebec.

Since the launch of Lotto Max in 2009, Quebecers have won nearly $3.4 billion.

There have been 40 jackpot wins in the province, including three of $70 million — the largest jackpots ever won in Québec. Two of those wins happened in 2020, with the other in 2022.

The results of the draw will be posted on Loto-Québec's website, at lotoquebec.com.