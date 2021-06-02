$99 million at stake on Friday, including $70 million Lotto-Max jackpot

A winning ticket was not selected for the $70 million jackpot in Tuesday night's Lotto-Max draw.

That means the next draw, on June 4, will have a total prize pool of $99 million, including a $70 million jackpot and 29 $1 million prizes.

Tuesday, seven $1 million prizes were won from tickets sold across the country, including one in Quebec, one in Ontario, one in the Atlantic provinces and four in the Prairies.

A total of $88 million was at stake.

Loto-Quebec reports that since the start of Lotto-Max, 37 jackpots have been won in Quebec, including two $70 million wins last year -- the largest prizes ever won in the province.