A 15-year-old girl has died following drive-by shooting in St-Leonard

Montreal police vehicles on site of what has become the city's 5th homicide this year on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News)

A 15 year-old girl has died following a drive-by shooting in St-Leonard.

Montreal police received call at 6 p.m. Sunday evening reporting gunshots at Valdombre St. near Jean-Talon.

The young woman was found in a parked vehicle with serious injuries to her upper body. She was transported to hospital and was pronounced dead early Monday morning.

Another victim, a 21-year-old male, also sustained major wounds to his upper body. He was found by police nearby after attempting to flee the attack.

He was also brought to hospital and is in stable condition.

The two were parked while talking to a group of pedestrians when they came under fire from a passing vehicle.

At least two masked suspects have been identified, who fled the scene in a van, driving west on Jean Talon.

The Major Crimes division and the crime scene technician are investigating what has become the 5th homicide in Montreal this year.

There have been no arrests.  

-- With files from the Canadian Press

