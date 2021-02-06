A 19-year-old woman has died and two men were injured in a Quebec road collision

A 19-year-old woman died and two men were injured in a collision between a car and a pickup truck in Saint-Roch-de-Mekinac in Mauricie, about an hour north of Trois-Rivieres, Quebec.

The accident occurred shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Route 155 near Chemin Saint-Joseph.

"For an undetermined reason, one of the vehicles deviated from its lane in a curve and the other could not avoid the impact," said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Marie-Michele Moore.

The jaws of life were used to extricate the 19-year-old woman and the 21-year-old man who were in the car.

The two people, from La Tuque, were transported to the hospital and in the evening, the SQ confirmed the death of the 19-year-old passenger. Police say the driver of the car is "out of danger."

The male driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries. The roadway was snowy and icy at the time of the accident.

The SQ was unable to say on Friday whether it was the car or the pickup that strayed from its lane.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2021.