A 27-year-old man has died after a train hit his vehicle in Saint Wenceslas

A 27-year-old man has died after a collision with a train in Saint Wenceslas, Friday.

The motorist was travelling on 10e rang westbound when a Canadian National (CN) freight train struck him shortly after 3 p.m.

The train was travelling South, and the accident occurred at a level crossing.

Firefighters went to the scene and used the jaws of life to remove the victim from his vehicle.

The man was transported to a hospital, and the authorities confirmed his death late in the evening.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), this crossing is equipped with gates and flashing lights.

"This equipment will be examined during the investigation to determine if everything was working properly,'' said agent Claude Denis of the SQ.