A 30-year-old man was stabbed early Sunday morning in Montreal

Montreal police car. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News Montreal)

A man was stabbed during an early morning fight in the Latin Quarter neighbourhood in Montreal Sunday.

The assault occurred at around 3:10 a.m. on Joly Ave., near the Ontario St. intersection.

Calls to 911 alerted the Montreal police, who found the victim with an injury to the upper body.

The 30-year-old man was conscious during transport to the hospital, and Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils said his condition had stabilized by 8 a.m.

The suspects fled on foot.

Chevrefils said there have been no arrests, and the investigation is continuing.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2020. 

