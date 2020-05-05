A 5-year-old boy was pulled over in Utah on his way to California to try to buy a Lamborghini

A 5-year-old boy with US$3 in his pocket was pulled over by Utah police while driving his parent's car to California to buy a Lamborghini.

The boy left in the SUV after arguing with his mother, who said she would not buy the luxury car for him, Utah Highway Patrol said on Twitter.

A trooper spotted the vehicle weaving on Interstate 15 at 30 mph, the Utah Highway Patrol said.

Troopers told CNN affiliate KSL-TV they initially thought the boy was an impaired driver.

"How old are you? You're 5 years old?" Trooper Rick Morgan says in dash camera footage of the traffic stop. "Wow ... Where did you learn to drive a car?"

Morgan told KSL-TV he had to help the child get the SUV into park.

"He was sitting on the front edge of the seat so that he could reach the brake pedal to keep the car stopped while I was standing there," he said.

Once he was pulled over, the child told the trooper he had intended to drive to California to purchase a Lamborghini for himself. He had $3. The starting price for a new Lamborghini is around $200,000.

Morgan says no one was hurt, and it will be up to the local prosecutor to decide whether to file charges against the parents, who had left the boy in his sibling's care while they were away from home.

One of our Troopers in Weber Co. initiated a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver. Turns out it was this young man, age 5, somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents' car. Made it from 17th and Lincoln in Ogden down to the 25th St off-ramp SB I-15. pic.twitter.com/3aF1g22jRB