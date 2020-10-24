A 50-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot in Laval Friday night

A 50-year-old man was shot and wounded Friday night in the Vimont area of Laval, north of Montreal.

The Laval police (SPL) received a call around 8 p.m. concerning a man who had been shot on rue De Fagnolle.

When officers arrived, they found the man on the ground who was conscious with upper body injuries, said SPL spokesperson Julie Marois.

The victim is in stable condition.

An investigation is underway to shed light on what happened.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2020.