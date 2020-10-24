iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

A 50-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot in Laval Friday night

The Laval Police department (SPL) file photo. SOURCE: SPL

A 50-year-old man was shot and wounded Friday night in the Vimont area of Laval, north of Montreal.

The Laval police (SPL) received a call around 8 p.m. concerning a man who had been shot on rue De Fagnolle.

When officers arrived, they found the man on the ground who was conscious with upper body injuries, said SPL spokesperson Julie Marois.

The victim is in stable condition.

An investigation is underway to shed light on what happened.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2020.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error