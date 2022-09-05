iHeartRadio
A 52-year-old man died during a police intervention, Quebec watchdog investigating

image.jpg

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 52-year-old man in Rimouski during a Sûreté du Québec (SQ) intervention has been launched by Quebec's police watchdog (BEI).

According to preliminary information provided to the BEI, the SQ was called to intervene shortly after 7:45 p.m. on Sunday as a disoriented man was lying on the ground in a public place.

The BEI report says that when the police arrived, the man had already left the scene. Efforts to find him led officers to locate him inside the apartment building where he lives.

While the police were intervening, the 52-year-old man fell down a staircase. He was seriously injured and taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Five BEI investigators were charged with investigating the circumstances of the event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 5, 2022.

