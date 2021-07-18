iHeartRadio
Instagram
514800
Sms*

A 60-year-old man died after being found unconscious on the Parc Ave. median in Montreal

FILE PHOTO (photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV Montreal)

A man has died after being found unconscious on the grassy Parc Ave. median in Montreal.

Montreal police (SPVM) said they received a call around 7 a.m. about a man lying unconscious on the median north of du Pins Ave. in the city's Plateau borough.

"The 60-year-old man died," said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils. "There is no indication that this was a criminal event. There is no sign of violence."

The file was transferred to the coroner's office where an autopsy will be performed. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error