A 70-year-old man has died after being trapped under a tractor

A 70-year-old man has died after his tractor overturned while he was cutting wood on his property for personal use.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) reported that emergency services were called at about 10:15 a.m. on Saturday on Route 275 in Saint-Benjamin, Chaudière-Appalaches.

"Relatives were worried about the victim when they found the overturned farm tractor," said SQ spokesperson Audrey-Anne Bilodeau. "The police, firefighters and ambulance workers worked together to extricate the man with the help of tires, but unfortunately the man was not alive."

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the event likely occurred on Friday night.

It is not a CNESST case.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first reported in French on Oct. 9, 2021.