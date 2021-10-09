iHeartRadio
16°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

A 70-year-old man has died after being trapped under a tractor

image.jpg

A 70-year-old man has died after his tractor overturned while he was cutting wood on his property for personal use.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) reported that emergency services were called at about 10:15 a.m. on Saturday on Route 275 in Saint-Benjamin, Chaudière-Appalaches.

"Relatives were worried about the victim when they found the overturned farm tractor," said SQ spokesperson Audrey-Anne Bilodeau. "The police, firefighters and ambulance workers worked together to extricate the man with the help of tires, but unfortunately the man was not alive."

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the event likely occurred on Friday night.

It is not a CNESST case.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first reported in French on Oct. 9, 2021.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error