A 70-year-old Quebec man was killed after a tractor accident

Surete du Quebec

A 70-year-old man was killed by a tractor Friday evening in Saint-Jean-Port-Joli in Chaudière-Appalaches, an hour northeast of Quebec City.

What appears to be an accident occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of 3e Rang East and Caronette Road.

According to the Surete du Quebec (SQ), a tractor towing hay was unable to climb a slope.

The man in a second tractor attempted to tow the first tractor with a chain.

For some reason, one of the tractors backed up and hit the septuagenarian, who died of his injuries.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 25, 2021.

