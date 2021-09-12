iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

A 71-year-old Quebec man's death believed to be a homicide, younger man arrested

Saint-Eustache police badge. SOURCE: SPVSE/Facebook

Quebec Provincial Police officers are teaming up with investigators northwest of Montreal to investigate the death of a 71-year-old man they're describing as suspicious.

Police were called to a home in St-Eustache, Que., around 4 a.m. this morning and found the man badly injured inside.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a man, 45, was also found at the home and was taken for questioning.

Surete du Quebec spokeswoman Sgt. Helene Saint-Pierre says physical marks on the victim's body led investigators to treat the death as a possible homicide.

Police didn't confirm whether the two men knew each other.

Police released the name of the victim as Gerald Foucher.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 12, 2021.

-- With reporting from CTV News Montreal.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error