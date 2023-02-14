A 72-year-old man found dead in his burnt-out Montreal home

A man in his 70s was found dead Monday night in a burnt-out flat in Montreal's Southest borough.

Firefighters were called to a fire alarm in an apartment building on Saint-Antoine Street, near Vinet Street, at about 11:50 p.m., the Montreal Police Department (SPVM) reported.

When they arrived on the scene, they discovered the 72-year-old man in his flat, where he was pronounced dead.

"According to preliminary information, a fire started in the victim's flat for an unknown reason," said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

No other person was injured, police said.

The investigation is under the responsibility of the SPVM's arson section, which will try to shed light on the circumstances surrounding this event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 14, 2023.