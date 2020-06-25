A bearded seal was spotted in Laval

After a humpback whale captured the hearts of Montrealers when it was spotted in the Old Port, a seal has been spotted near the Bo-Bi-No marina in Laval.

The marine mammal was first seen Tuesday in the water, poking his head up from time to time before eventually making his way onto a floating dock to relax in front of some very curious onlookers.

On Wednesday signs were put up reminding people to follow the rules when it comes to wildlife, including not feeding the seal and staying at least 50 meters away.

Marie-Ève Mueller, editor-in-chief of Baleines en direct, told the Journal de Montreal seal sightings in the St. Lawrence are not uncommon and happen every year, but usually closer to Trois-Rivières. She said this is the first time this type of seal has been reported this far upstream.