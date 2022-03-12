'A bit of a nightmare': Montreal man says third-party booking site has yet to refund him after cancelled flight

With the summer travel season ahead, many are thinking of jetting off on holiday — but one Montreal man is warning about third-party booking sites like FlightHub.

Ian Popple says he still hasn’t received a refund after his flight to the Virgin Islands was cancelled three months ago.

“Really the experience turned into a bit of a nightmare,” said Popple.

Popple had purchased his tickets through the Montreal-based booking site FlightHub. Following the cancellation, the company told him to book new tickets on another airline, which were twice the cost.

“They said they would refund that flight completely. It was their mistake, that the error had been made. And it was fully refundable within the first 24 hours after purchase,” said Popple.

But months later, Popple still hasn’t received a refund, despite countless hours on the phone with the FlightHub.

On FlightHub’s Facebook page, many customers appear to have similar issues.

“Still waiting on my refund, already weeks… no answer at all,” one customer posted.

In a statement, FlightHub said it is “strictly bound by airline fare rules and regulations.”

“Many complaints across social media are from customers who are unhappy with what options are available,” the statement continued.

But air passenger rights advocate Gabor Lukacs says travel agencies and airlines aren’t living up to their legal obligations.

“The passenger should have also been able to just contact them directly, Air Canada or United, and tell them ‘hey, my flight was cancelled.’”

FlightHub told CTV News Popple will receive a refund, blaming the delay on an administrative error.