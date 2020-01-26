iHeartRadio
A body has been found in the rubble of a house fire in Crabtree

FILE PHOTO

A body has been found in a residence that was engulfed in flames overnight in the municipality of Crabtree, in the Lanaudiere region, an hour east of Montreal.

Emergency services were called to the scene a little before 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning on Chantal Street, but the house was already on fire.

Firefighters transferred the investigation to the SQ, which confirmed that a body was found in the rubble of the blaze.

The investigation continues. A large security perimeter was erected and SQ fire scene technicians were called to the scene.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2020.

