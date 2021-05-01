A body has been found in the waters of the Becancour River in Quebec

A body was found Saturday morning in the waters of the Becancour River, in the middle of Quebec.

The body was located by emergency services under the bridge of Route 226, after Surete du Quebec (SQ) police officers from the Becancour MRC were called at 9 a.m. regarding the discovery.

An investigation is underway to determine the identity of the person and the circumstances surrounding his death. The SQ's Forensic Identification Service will be on site.

According to the first findings, the death does not seem to be recent, said the SQ.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2021.