A child remains in critical condition after an accident Saturday afternoon

A 9-year-old child remains in critical condition after an accident Saturday afternoon in Roxton Falls, about an hour south of Montreal.

Two other people were also injured.

A heavy truck was traveling north on Highway 139 when it collided with a vehicle crossing the road at the Petit 11e Rang intersection at approximately 1:30 p.m.

The three occupants of the vehicle were transported to the hospital, and the Surete du Québec (SQ) feared for the life of one of the children.

The SQ said the vehicle seems to have entered the road without ensuring the path was clear.

The SQ confirmed Sunday morning that the child remains in critical condition.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact causes of the accident.

