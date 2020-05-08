iHeartRadio
A child was seriously hurt after being struck by a car in LaSalle

A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

 

A child suffered serious injuries when they were struck by a vehicle in LaSalle on Friday afternoon.

Police said they received a call at 4:10 p.m. reporting the crash on Daniele near Rousseau. The car was travelling West on Daniele as the child crossed the street.

The child was taken to hospital and were initially in critical conditions, though as of Friday evening, police said they did not fear for their life. 

The driver was a woman in her 30s who was treated for shock, as was another woman in their 30s.  

