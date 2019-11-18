A cold, messy winter for Montreal? Depends on who you talk to

The Weather Network says southern Quebec will be looking at a good old-fashioned long, cold winter — but the folks at Environment Canada are hedging their bets.

The long-range forecasts from the Weather Network are suggesting that most of the country — particularly the Prairies and northern Ontario — will be seeing below normal temperatures in December, January and February. The further out you are from the country's centre, the better the temperature situation will be. Southern Quebec, for instance, could see temperatures a shade below our already frosty normals, according to the network.

In addition, the long-range forecast says southern Ontario and southern Quebec are in line for more precipitation — in other words, snow — than normal.

And, here's the capper — the network says we might even have to wait a little while longer for spring to arrive in Montreal.

Long-term forecasts might not be reliable: weather office

But Environment Canada meteorologist Simon Legault says it's difficult to come up with definitive predictions of what we can expect to see beyond the month of December at this stage.

"Expecting higher accumulations of snow are really hard to forecast tight now, because you might have one or two good storms heading your way that can change the pattern of the winter," Legault says.

Legault says he expects December to look a lot like the November we're having — the temperature and precipitation levels won't change, but the below-normal temperatures we're experiencing now will actually be normal temperatures in a few weeks' time.

He does say, however, that there's too much he doesn't know to be able to come up with anything accurate for January and February.

"Patterns can be changing really quickly in the next month, so we can't say how January and February are going to turn out."