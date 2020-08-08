A couple has died after motorcycle crash in Boucherville
A man and woman in their 30s have died in the hospital after a motorcycle accident in Boucherville, on Montreal's South Shore.
Longueuil police confirmed the couple's death on social media.
Related Stories
-
Ahuntsic and NDG buildings where murder victims were found a day apart are linked
-
Alcohol may be involved as car crashes through jewelry storefront
The collision with a car occurred Friday evening, around 9:50 p.m., on Nobel St., near Chemin du Tremblay.
The victims were on the motorcycle and were transported to a hospital on the South Shore in critical condition, said Longueuil police (SPAL) spokesperson Marie Beauvais.
The circumstances surrounding the collision were not known to police.
The driver of the car was alone in the vehicle and was also taken to the hospital to be treated for nervous shock.
The SPAL investigation is continuing.
Latest Audio
-
It this summer food staple really that bad for you?CJAD 800 resident dietitian Leslie Beck
-
Are these the strangest playoffs we’ve ever seen?NHL historian Dave Stubbs
-
Dr. Mitch: Could the common cold protect you against covid?Two-Minute Checkup with Dr Mitch Shulman