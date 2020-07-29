iHeartRadio
A different wine scene: Vineyards hidden away on five well-known Montreal rooftops are thriving

image.jpg

It didn't start out as a project meant to actually produce wine, but it took on a life of its own.

Rooftop vineyards hidden away on top of five well-known Montreal buildings have been thriving and have now translated into a batch of bottles, though they're not available to the public yet.

Veronique Lemieux of the program Vignes en Ville explains how the vineyards got started and what she's learned.

Watch the video above for Lemieux's interview.

