A driver sustained serious injuries after his semi-trailer drove off the highway north of Montreal

A driver was seriously injured in an accident that occurred early Sunday afternoon on Highway 15 in Laval.

A little before 1 p.m., police officers from the Surete du Quebec (SQ) intervened when a semi-trailer truck travelling north on Highway 15 drove off the road into the median dividing the expressway.

The driver of the truck, a man in his 30s, was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police force.

Two other vehicles were involved in the crash, but no passengers were injured.

The circumstances of the accident have not been determined and the driver has still not met police to give his side of the story, but SQ spokesperson Valerie Beauchamp said that several vehicles to wind up off the road on Sunday.

Traffic was disrupted for much of the afternoon on Highway 15. The heavy vehicle towing operation began around 3:30 pm.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2020.