A first for Time magazine; Kid Of The Year

A 15-year-old Colorado high school student is Time Magazine's first "Kid Of The Year.''

Gitanjali Rao has used artificial intelligence and created apps to tackle contaminated drinking water, cyberbullying, opioid addiction and other social problems.

Rao is a sophomore at STEM School Highlands Ranch in suburban Denver, who lives in the city of Lone Tree.

He was chosen from more than five thousand nominees.

Time says Rao stood out for creating a global community of young innovators.