A four-alarm fire erupted in a commercial building in Ville Saint-Laurent

A fire broke out in a commercial building on Ward St. near Alexis-Nihon Blvd. in Ville Saint-Laurent Sunday night.

Feu de bâtiment – Ward/Alexis-Nihon - Quatrième alerte - Coupure de courant possible - Merci d’éviter le secteur. pic.twitter.com/W8zVAztkgi

The 911 call came in at 5:50 p.m. for the fire that caused firefighters and emergency responders to block the roads in the area.

Around 80 firefighters were at the scene of the four-alarm fire. Power was cut in the area.

The building was unoccupied and did not require an evacuation according to SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

No one was injured, and the Montreal Fire Department could not say the cause of the fire.