A fourth person has died after a tractor accident in Quebec



A fourth person has died in connection with a tractor accident earlier this week southeast of Montreal that had already claimed the lives of three young children, Quebec provincial police say.

One of the two adults listed in critical condition after being thrown from the front loader of the tractor on Wednesday evening succumbed to their injuries.

"Unfortunately, Friday evening, we were informed of the death of one of the two adults, who was in critical condition in the hospital,'' said Sgt. Claude Denis, a provincial police spokesman, said Saturday.

The condition of the second adult deemed critical wasn't immediately available.

Ten people, six children and four adults, were injured in the incident in Notre-Dame-de-Stanbridge, southeast of Montreal, on Wednesday evening.

The three deceased children were all under the age of five.

Five others, three children and two adults, were also injured in the accident, but are expected to survive.

Provincial police said a farm tractor was carrying 10 people inside its front loader, along with pieces of wood.



For unknown reasons, all the occupants were suddenly thrown from the loader shortly before 7 p.m. ET

A 38-year-old Quebec man was charged with criminal negligence causing death and criminal negligence causing bodily harm during a court appearance on Thursday in Granby, Que.

The accused, whose identity is protected by a court order, was released with several conditions.