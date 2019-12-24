A green Christmas? Environment Canada says don't expect snow before Santa's visit
It’s looking like a green (read: brown) holiday season this year with the warmer-than-usual temperatures melting the snow across Montreal.
The mercury will dip slightly on Tuesday from Monday’s balmy spring-like weather, but it won’t quite be enough to bring the white stuff.
The high on this sunny day is expected to be -1 degree Celsius; with wind chill, it’ll feel more like -8 degrees Celsius in the morning and -3 degrees Celsius in the afternoon.
"For a white Christmas, you really need to have two centimetres of snow on the ground on the morning of Dec. 25," explains Alexandre Parent, a meteorologist for Environment and Climate Change Canada.
"At the Montreal airport, there's only a trace, so there's less than one centimetre of snow and there's no snow forecasted for the next 24 hours."
Over the last 30 years, the chance of a white Christmas in Canada has actually gone down to 70 per cent.
"There's really a trend of a lower and lower probability for a white Christmas and that's true for the whole country," Parent tells CTV News. "That's one of the effects of global warming and climate change."
For anyone waiting for flurries…Environment Canada predicts that’ll start closer to Friday, where periods of rain and snow are expected to last throughout the weekend.
#Dry #weather for #ChristmasEve, #ChristmasDay and #BoxingDay. Great for #travel, but not for #skiers.@CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/H4PeYYlOPU— Lori Graham (@LGrahamCTV) December 24, 2019
