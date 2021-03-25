A hard rain is gonna fall on Montreal and Quebec City blowing in the wind this weekend

Environment Canada issued a number of different weather warnings Thursday morning for the weekend in Quebec and New Brunswick.

Heavy rain is expected in many areas of southern and central Quebec with between 25 and 40 millimetres of rain is expected to fall Friday in the Montreal, Saint-Jerome, Drummondville, Trois-Rivieres, Sherbrooke, Bois-Francs, Saint-Georges and Joliette areas.

Further north, a freezing rain warning was issued for the Mont-Laurier area in the Laurentians.

Winter in Quebec is not over yet. Snow and freezing rain are expected over several regions this weekend. #QCStorm pic.twitter.com/ApVQ2nHNSf

The federal agency has also issued a high wind warning for the Quebec City area. Gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour are expected as of Friday afternoon.

Significant amounts of snow are possible in eastern Quebec from Friday to Saturday, particularly in the Charlevoix region as well as in Riviere-du-Loup, Rimouski, Gaspé and Carleton-sur-Mer.

In New Brunswick, Environment Canada is forecasting significant amounts of snow, rain and freezing rain, particularly in the Edmundston, Madawaska County, Bathurst and Fredericton areas.

Total snowfall amounts are expected to range from 10 to 20 centimetres over northern areas of the province, while 25 millimetres or more of rain is expected to fall over central and southern areas of the province.

A freezing rain event is expected for all areas of New Brunswick.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2021.